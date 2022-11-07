Jamestown Public Schools Announces Inclement Weather Procedures

Jamestown Public Schools has announced procedures for school closures and delays when it comes to bad weather.

Delays or closures will be announced on area radio and television stations, as well as posted to JPS’ Facebook Page and JPS’ Twitter feed. Families and staff will receive communication through the District’s direct messaging system.

The district encourages families to contact their child’s main office to update their contact information.

If the district calls a delayed opening, starting times will be affected. When there is a delayed opening, there will be bus runs.

For a one-hour delays, school will start at 9:20 a.m. for elementary schools, 9:30 a.m. for middle schools, and 9 a.m. for the high school.

For two-hour delays, elementary schools will start at 10:20 a.m., middle schools at 10:30 a.m., and the high school at 10 a.m.

Once schools are in session, they will usually remain open if adverse weather conditions develop during the day. In some cases, after-school and evening activities may be canceled. A decision will be made by 1 p.m. and local media will be notified, along with posting on JPS’ social media and direct messaging system.

In the event of after school and evening activities being cancelled, all after school programs will be prepared to receive children, but will contact parents to encourage early pick up, and will stay with children until parents can safely pick up their child.

In the case of school closings or an early closing, all activities including: clubs, sports, alternative education, board meetings and community activities held at a school will be canceled for that evening.