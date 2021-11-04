Jamestown Public Schools Appoint Tamu Graham-Reinhardt as Coordinator of Student Support Services

Jamestown Public Schools have announced the appointment of Tamu Graham-Reinhardt as the Coordinator of Student Support Services.

The Coordinator of Student Support Services is responsible for providing expert leadership that includes monitoring and supporting a vision that encompasses a comprehensive student services plan in accordance with laws and regulations over all areas assigned within the department that lead to academic, social, and emotional success for all students.

Mrs. Reinhardt’s responsibilities will also include:

● Collaborating to ensure all children have access to opportunity

● Addressing inequities and helping every student to equitable access learning opportunities in school to enable them all to thrive.

● Acknowledging the presence of culturally diverse students and the need for students to find relevant connections and;

● Assisting the District to develop the individual and organizational knowledge, attitudes, skills, and practices to create culturally responsive learning and working environments.

Mrs. Reinhardt received her Masters of Arts in Public Relations from Ball State University and Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from State University of New York at Buffalo. She holds her NYS School District Administration Certification, NYS Permanent Teacher Certification and Cornell University Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion.