Jamestown Public Schools, City Meet to Discuss Student Safety with Snow Removal

As the area faces another Winter Storm this week, Jamestown Schools and the City of Jamestown are working to ensure student safety when they walk to school.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said District personnel and Public Works staff met Tuesday to discuss which sidewalks are critical for students, “And discussed also plow routes and timing of plow routes, timing of sidewalk plowing. And the city brought up a number of issues and concerns that they have. And I know that the Mayor is committed to helping us work through this process to keep kids safe on their journey to school.”

City Council on Monday approved purchasing a new sidewalk plow that will be used, in part, on those school routes.