Jamestown Public Schools Continuing To Implement Safety & Security Committee Recommendations

Jamestown Public Schools is continuing to implement recommendations made by the Safety & Security Committee.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there were a number of recommendations made in 2023 that have been implemented or will be implemented as part of capital projects that are ongoing in the district, “So, things like the blue light system we’re in the midst of having that discussion as part of our district wide IT upgrades. Of course, our detection systems, bollards, large concrete or rock outcroppings to prevent vehicles from coming onto school grounds. We’ve got bullet resistant film on first floor and entrances.”

Whitaker said other measures include upgrading entrances, video and IT upgrades; changes to security lockdown measures, and more. He said there’s about a half dozen items that have been completed as a result of a safety audit, but he wasn’t sharing information about them for safety and security reasons.

Board President Paul Abbott said he asked for the update in recognition of the effort by the citizen committee, “That although, as Dr Whitaker said, we certainly can’t and won’t spell out everything that we’re doing, that the work that they did is still being implemented. They were heard, the recommendations were all very strongly considered, and we just kind of wanted to let the community know that we are still working on it. And, as is anything with education, and the state, and construction, nothing happens overnight”

In 2023, the Safety & Security Advisory Committee and sub-committees met every two weeks for six months to discuss safety and security of school buildings that balanced education needs and available funding sources. Those recommendations were then presented to the School Board in September 2023.