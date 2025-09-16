WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Public Schools Facing Challenges In Hiring Teachers

Jamestown School Board President Paul Abbott and JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker at the school board meeting on September 9, 2025

The Jamestown Public Schools District is facing challenges in hiring teachers.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there are specific areas that are harder to hire for than others including English at the high school level, mathematics, physics, technology, special education, and foreign languages. He said the recruiting process has been extended to year round to recruit and retain teachers, “When we get to the end and we just can’t find anyone else, we do have a proven cadre of professional staff who are willing to come back given the (state) legislature’s extension of the elimination of the salary cap earnings in retirement. And we’ve got, I’d say, about seven or so coming back.”

Whitaker said eight of the positions they’ve been unable to fill are the reading teachers that were approved in the 2025-26 budget vote.

