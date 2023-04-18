Jamestown Public Schools Kindergarten Registration Day Set for May 2

Kindergarten Registration Day for the 2023-24 school year at Jamestown Public Schools will take place May 2.

Any child who resides in the city of Jamestown and who will be 5 years old on or before December 1, 2023, is eligible to attend kindergarten in the district this fall.

This registration day is only for students who are new to the Jamestown Public Schools. This registration is not for students who are currently enrolled in UPK programs at any Jamestown Public Schools UPK site, including Head Start at Bush Elementary School, Holy Family, A Children’s Place, YMCA, or YWCA.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the Central Registration at (716) 483-4344. Registration information and forms will be mailed to families once an appointment is scheduled.