Jamestown Public Schools Provides Nearly 1,000 Meals on Tuesday

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Public Schools district is remind the community that it is providing meals and other support services for students in the community as classes are suspended due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to school officials, almost 1,000 meals were given out Tuesday to students, with over 8,000 meals ready to go out.

Also, In-person registration for child care is Wednesday at Fletcher Elementary School or Ring Elementary School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Parents should bring verification of employment and work schedule with them to register. Child care will be begin on Thursday, March 19.

District officials say so far, 33 children have pre-registered for childcare and custodians are disinfecting child care spaces for Thursday. Classrooms are limited to 10 or fewer children with social distancing requirements maintained. Every classroom also has its own bathroom for hand washing.

For those students who are learning at home, a new website has been launched with resource materials for each grade level in math, science, ELA, social studies and foreign language. You can find the website at released today www.JPSNY.org/learningathome.

There is also learning at home information be given out at every school. If students or families have not picked up their child’s information, please visit or contact your school’s main office.

Please check www.jpsny.org for the latest updates.