Jamestown Reapportionment Commission Narrows Down Maps Being Considered to Two

The Jamestown Reapportionment Commission has narrowed down possible new district maps to two versions that have 6 wards each.

Jamestown City Council President and Reapportionment member Tony Dolce said the map that changes districts the least in regard to new 2020 census numbers and the map that divides districts along geographic boundaries are the two still being discussed.

He said some Commission members want to see the political breakdown of registered voters in the districts that have lines that are shifting, “Just to make sure we’re keeping them as even as possible. So we want to get the numbers through the Board of Elections to see what are the current political breakdowns – Democrat, Republican, Independent, Conservative. And would the changes we’re proposing in either of the plans make a huge difference one way or another in either of the plans. Just to see how it all sifts out. Because what we want to avoid is any possibility of someone saying, well, we gerrymandered one ward or the other.”

Dolce said the minimal change map shifts only a few hundred people city wide. He added he anticipates it will only take a couple more meetings to wrap up the work.

The next meeting of the Reapportionment Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19. The Commission has until September to submit a plan to City Council for a vote.