Jamestown Receives $248,685 Safe Street and Roads Grant

The City of Jamestown has received a $248,685 Safe Streets and Roads grant to develop a comprehensive road safety plan.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration via the Infrastructure Act passed in 2021. It can be used to develop a Road Safety Plan that includes engineering and design work.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the plan will help form the blueprint to projects increasing pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver safety, with a focus on improving safe routes to school. He said the City intends to apply for a multi-million dollar implementation grant during the next round of “Safe Streets For All” funding to carry out the plan.

Sundquist added that the city was one of only 500 communities nationwide selected to receive Safe Streets funding in the initial round of awards.