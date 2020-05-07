Jamestown Receiving Funding from Justice Department to Fight COVID-19

BUFFALO – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Thursday that Jamestown and Niagara falls have each been awarded grants under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. Niagara Falls will receive $142,134, and Jamestown will receive $56,255 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“I am pleased that two additional municipalities in the Western District of New York will be receiving this emergency supplemental funding,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “Our first responders on the front lines need resources to continue to respond to the coronavirus.”

Projects or initiatives which may be funded with the monies include:

Overtime costs

Equipment and supplies (including PPE for law enforcement and medical personnel);

Hiring;

Training;

Travel expenses, particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas; and

Addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

A total of $1,700,000 in grant funding is available to cities, towns, and counties in the WDNY.