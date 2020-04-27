Jamestown Resident Faces Federal Charge of Failing to Register as Sex Offender

BUFFALO – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 50-year-old Shawn Edward Hastings of Jamestown was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with the federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the complaint, Hastings was convicted in April 1997 in Cattaraugus County Court of Sodomy in the 2nd Degree. As a result, Hastings is required to register as a sex offender for life, which includes updating his registration to reflect any out-of-state change in address within 10 days.

As of January 4, 2018, Hastings registered an address in Warner Robins, GA, but later that year, and without notifying authorities, he obtained an apartment on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown.

In 2019, Hastings reportedly began receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Public Assistance funds through New York State. On March 11, 2020, the United States Marshal Service received information that Hastings fled Georgia and was residing in Jamestown. On March 4 Hastings was evicted from his Jamestown apartment for non-payment of rent.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the United States Marshal Service, under the direction of Marshal Charles Salina.