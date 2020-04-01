Jamestown Resident to Run Against Goodell in 2020 State Assembly Race

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee is tapping a Jamestown resident to run for the New York State Assembly’s 150th District, which includes all of Chautauqua County.

Democratic Committee Chairman Norm Green said that Christina Cardinale has been named as the Democratic candidate to take on incumbent Republican Assemblyman Andrew Goodell in November.

Cardinale is a Jamestown native and works as a sales and marketing professional. This is her first attempt at running for public office.

“Christina Cardinale will be making her own official announcement shortly,” said Green. “She is an impressive candidate and I am convinced she will run a dynamic campaign in what will be an interesting election year with the pandemic.”

Goodell, who lives in the town of Ellicott, is currently serving his fifth consecutive term in the Assembly. He was first elected in 2010.

The 150th Assembly District includes all of, and only, Chautauqua County. It is the only district in the state to share the same boundaries as a single county.