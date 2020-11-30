Jamestown Residents Caught Burglarizing Stockton Home

STOCKTON – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says three Jamestown residents were arrested Saturday morning for allegedly burglarizing a home in the Town of Stockton.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to an in-progress burglary that was occurring on Route 380 in the Town of Stockton. Deputies arrived on scene to find that the homeowner and another family member had blocked in a vehicle belonging to the suspects, in order to prevent them from fleeing.

Further investigation found that Alfred Kohl, age 53, Lisa Hayes, 41, and Brooke Amatuzzo, 33, were caught in the middle of burglarizing the home.

The property that they successfully removed from the home, and the property that they were attempting to remove from the home, included firearms. All of the property was located and turned back over to the homeowner.

All three individuals were charged with

Burglary – 1st Degree

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon – 2nd Degree

2 counts of Grand Larceny – 4th Degree

Attempted Grand Larceny – 4th Degree

Attempted Petit Larceny.

Amatuzzo was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine and a hypodermic instrument. She was additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree and Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument.

All three individual were taken to the county jail for centralized arraignment proceedings.