Jamestown Rotary Provides Updates on North Main Street City Entrance Sign

Jamestown Rotary provided an update to Jamestown City Council on the North Main Street entrance sign they plan to donate to the City.

Jamestown Rotary Club President Kevin Sixbey said the donation of the entrance sign for the city is part of Rotary’s centennial project. He said the design has had some changes since it was presented to the Planning Commission in December. The proposed sign would be located on North Main Street across the street from Lakeview Cemetery near the Marvin Parkway intersection.

Sixbey said the current total cost of the sign will be $60,000 with Jamestown Rotary hoping to fund $25,000 of that. He said Rotary has commitments from local manufacturers and contractors to provide materials for the sign. They also are hoping local foundations will be willing to fund a third of project’s cost. The targeted completion date will be either June or July of this summer.