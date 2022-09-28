Jamestown Salary Review Commission Appointments Finalized

The Jamestown Salary Review Commission is ready to go after City Council approved the final appointments needed Monday night.

Council President Tony Dolce‘s appointments of Pat Smeraldo, Mike Laurin, and Taje Hall were approved to serve on the commission.

He said he wanted to choose people who were interested in serving and had some government background, “I know that some of the Mayor’s appointments are former department heads, so I was trying to put together a group that would understand the history and understand a little bit about the process so they’re not exactly starting from ground zero.”

Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s appointments that were approved in August are former City Comptrollers Joe Bellitto and Ryan Thompson; as well as Heather Greenfield, who is the Financial Coordinator for the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency.

The City Charter requires that a Salary Review Commission is convened every four years to review the salaries of all elected officials.

Dolce said the commission would likely start meeting next month. He said they are required to present a recommendation to the City Council by the end of the year. City Council then votes on those recommendations.

Any salary changes would not go into effect until January 1, 2024. The Mayor’s current salary is $72,000 which hasn’t had an increase since 2008. City Council members receive a $5,000 salary with the Council President receiving an additional $1,000 stipend. Dolce said it has been 38 years since council’s salary has been adjusted.