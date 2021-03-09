Jamestown Scheduled to Receive $29.9 Million in Federal COVID-19 Funding

JAMESTOWN – The city of Jamestown is expected to get $29.9 million in federal funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which is set to receive final approval in congress later today.

According to Senator Charles Schumer’s office, Jamestown’s share is $5 million more than even what Chautauqua County government will receive, and over $18 million more than what Dunkirk will receive.

During Monday night’s Jamestown city council work session, Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the total federal aid for COVID relief is definitely good news.

“That is a large number and that is quite shocking, but know that there are some strings attached,” Sundquist said. “We won’t get that funding all at once. It needs to be used to provide a response to COVID, to a potential for premium pay, to make up for lost revenue reductions, as well as water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”

Part of the reason why Jamestown’s total was significantly higher is due to the federal government using the community development block grant formula to help determine total aid.

Sundquist also said that the because Jamestown is considered an “entitlement community” by the federal government, the federal aid will go directly to the city, and not have to be passed through Albany first.

“I will note that since we are an entitlement community, it provides us with a little bit different usage. Normally that funding would go to the state first and then the state would then provide that money to us, many times adjusting their payment to us, or the aid to municipalities,” Sundquist said. “Because we are an entitlement community, that money will come directly from the treasurer department. It will not go to the state first, so we do have some advantages there.”

According to Senator Schumer’s office, a total of $12.6 billion in the federal money will go to New York state governments.