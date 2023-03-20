Jamestown School Board Petition Process Begins March 20

Petitions for the Jamestown Board of Education election on May 16 are available to residents interested in running for the school board.

There will be three board seats on the May 16 ballot, each for a three-year term, beginning July 1, 2023. Those three seats are currently held by board members Paul Abbott, Shelly Leathers, and Christine Schnars.

School board candidates must submit a completed petition containing the names of 100 or more qualified voters within the school district to be eligible for the May 16 ballot. Petitions are due back to the Superintendent’s Office on Wednesday, April 26.

Any questions about the Board of Education petition process, voter registration or absentee voting applications can be directed to 716-483-4420.