The Jamestown School Board will vote on contract with the Jamestown Support Staff Association at its board meeting tonight.

The collective bargaining agreement is for a contract that runs from July 1st, 2021 until June 30th, 2025.

Under new business, the board also will vote to pay $7,000 in litigation fees related to the Small Cities Lawsuit.

The school board meeting will start at 5:50pm and is being held at Lincoln Elementary School.