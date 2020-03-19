Jamestown School Superintendent will Hold Facebook Live Q&A on Friday and Saturday

JAMESTOWN – In order to keep the community informed, Jamestown Public Schools is sharing a few updates with the Media about the work it is doing to support students and families while schools are closed.

The updates from Wednesday March 18, 2020 are:

Facebook Live with Bret Apthorpe

JPS Superintendent Dr. Bret Apthorpe will hold two Facebook Live Q & A events on the JPS Facebook page (@JamestownPublicSchools):

Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. for students

Saturday, March 21st at 9 a.m. for parents and families

School Meals

Another 1,000 meals given out today to JPS students.

Over 8,500 breakfasts in stock ready to go out to our community.

“Grab and Go” meals available at all three middle schools & JHS Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Childcare

The Jamestown community childcare program still has many spaces available. Priority will be given to parents who work in healthcare, public safety, and first responders. If you have a child age 3 to 11 and are in need of childcare, please reach out to childcare@jpsny.org for information or call your child’s school for more information.

Learning at Home

More resources are consistently being added to the district’s learning at home website (www.jpsny.org/learningathome).

The district would also like to remind students and families about social distancing in and around our schools:

Please abide by the six-feet social distancing rule.

At “grab and go,” all meals will be placed on a table for families to pick up. To reduce the amount of contact between people, JPS staff will set the meals on the table for families to take away.

One family member should exit their car and walk up to the pick-up table so that food service staff does not have to approach cars and breach social distancing.

Please follow the directions of the Red Shirt Officers, School Resource Officers, administrators and staff regarding the flow of car and foot traffic at meal distributions.

You can also check www.jpsny.org for the latest updates.