Jamestown Schools Classes In-Person, Masks Required Indoors

Jamestown Public Schools will be bringing students back in-person and require wearing masks this Fall.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a video statement released Friday that students will be coming back five days a week with full days, “This comes with some caveats. And those caveats are in order to get to that three-feet, which is less than the six, remember when we were at six we had to go hybrid? Well, in order to get less than six, we need to make sure all people indoors are wearing masks. So we will be asking all students, all staff indoors to wear masks.”

Whitaker said with all staff back in the building there will not be remote learning this year, “What we will be doing, however, is if you have a child who is immunocompromised, we ask that you meet with your physician. And as a physician, that person sends proof that that person is immunocrompromised, and we will work on getting you home instruction per our standard policy.”

Whitaker added that more information will be coming on reopening from the district and individual schools. The decision by JPS came after the State Department of Health announced it was not providing guidance to schools on reopening. The district said all decisions regarding reopening of schools on September 1st could be subject to change depending on updated CDC or New York State guidelines, or new direction from the Chautauqua County Department of Health.