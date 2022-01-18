Jamestown Schools Mourning Death of Fifth Grader

Jamestown Public Schools are mourning the loss of a fifth grader. The district put out a statement Friday on social media saying a 5th grade student at Jefferson Middle School unexpectedly died Thursday night.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in the message, “When we received this terrible news, my thoughts immediately went out to family and friends. The impact of the passing of a young person has a lasting impact on those close to them, and the school district stands ready to offer support however needed.“

Jefferson Middle School Principal Leslie Melquist said, “Our Jefferson Family is deeply saddened after receiving this terrible news. The student was such a kind, warm-hearted individual and will be missed tremendously.”

The District said the School Crisis Intervention Teams will be available to assist any students and staff in their buildings with any grief support they may need.