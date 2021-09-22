Jamestown Schools Not Changing In-Person Classes Despite COVID-19 Case Increases

Jamestown Public Schools anticipate no change with in-person classes despite the increase in local COVID cases.

District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said this in a video released Tuesday, “As I mentioned before, our goal is to keep kids in school, full time, for as long as possible because we know that that is the best possible case for them. So, we have no reason to change now, however, we are keeping an eye on things.”

Whitaker said athletics and extracurricular activities are handled differently. He said if any student or adult involved in those activities tests positive for COVID, then the entire team is quarantined, “Until such time as the [Chautauqua County] Health Department, and they have taken control of this, they want to make sure they are the ones checking whether someone is vaccinated or not. So the entire team gets quarantined until the Health Department determines who is vaccinated and who is not, and then those who are vaccinated may return to school, and return to competition, or return to their event.”

Whitaker added the district is working with the Health Department to see if the school can provide vaccination information to the County in order to speed up the process.

The district has put up a new information link about this issue on their F-A-Q page at jpsny.org/faq.