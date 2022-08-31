WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Schools Post Updated COVID-19 Guidance on District Website

Jamestown Schools Post Updated COVID-19 Guidance on District Website

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Public Schools COVID-19 Guidance for 2022-23 school year

Jamestown Public Schools have provided the updated school guidance for COVID-19 on the district’s website.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the new protocols were released by the State Department of Health last week based on the updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, “If you’re sick, stay home. If you test positive, stay home for five days and then mask for five after that. If you have symptoms, then you can test out. You can essentially say, ‘I don’t have any issues,’ or you can wear a mask for a period of time. But gone are the mandatory quarantines that knocked out so many staff members and so many students for so long – two weeks at a time. It was just crazy.”

Whitaker said the guidance can be found at https://www.jpsny.org/domain/5289

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.