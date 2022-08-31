Jamestown Schools Post Updated COVID-19 Guidance on District Website

Jamestown Public Schools have provided the updated school guidance for COVID-19 on the district’s website.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the new protocols were released by the State Department of Health last week based on the updated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, “If you’re sick, stay home. If you test positive, stay home for five days and then mask for five after that. If you have symptoms, then you can test out. You can essentially say, ‘I don’t have any issues,’ or you can wear a mask for a period of time. But gone are the mandatory quarantines that knocked out so many staff members and so many students for so long – two weeks at a time. It was just crazy.”

Whitaker said the guidance can be found at https://www.jpsny.org/domain/5289