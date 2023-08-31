Jamestown, Southwestern, Frewsburg Schools To Share Transportation Supervisor

Jamestown, Southwestern and Frewsburg school districts will share a transportation supervisor for the 2023-24 school year.

The Jamestown School Board approved a contract Southwestern Central School District.

Under the agreement, John Spacht will split his time between the districts on a 40/35/25 basis: working 40% of the time for the Southwestern Central School District, 35% for Jamestown Public Schools, and 25% of the time for the Frewsburg Central School District in any given week.

He also will help to oversee each district’s transportation operations.

The contract has Jamestown Schools paying Southwestern Schools $49,502 for the shared position.

Spacht has worked in school transportation since 2010 and previously served as Jamestown Public Schools’ head mechanic. In 2017, he joined the Southwestern Central School District as transportation supervisor before becoming the shared supervisor with Frewsburg in 2021. Spacht is also a certified Commercial Drivers’ License instructor for Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES and also serves as a third-party road test examiner through BOCES.

The schools will also share a head bus driver, Roger Bingham, Jr., who will be responsible for training and regulation compliance. That contract involves Jamestown Schools paying Southwestern Schools $25,627 for the position.