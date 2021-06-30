Jamestown to Construct All Phases of Skatepark This Summer

The City will construct all phases of the Jamestown Skatepark following City Council’s approval of use of up to $480,000 in Urban Development Action Grant monies.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the City originally was only going to be able to fund two-thirds of the project following increased costs due to soil remediation needed at the site, “We decided to look at what would the full amount be with the additional remediation and phase two. We talked through the cost-benefit of completing the whole project versus just phase one and what the difference in that return on investment might be. Building the whole park gives us the opportunity to host competitions and bring in tourism dollars, so we decided to that we wanted to move forward with that if we could.”

Surdyk said the soil remediation at the site will be happening next with Grindline starting construction on the Skatepark in July. She said the goal is to have the park opened by end of summer.