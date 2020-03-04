Jamestown Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges

JAMESTOWN – Three people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon in Jamestown.

Jamestown police say 22-year-old Kori D. Robinson, 25-year-old Bruce Page, 20-year-old Islandah Mitchell were taken into custody following a stop on North Main Street at Lamont Street for several traffic violations.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine and 4.7 ounces of crack cocaine. City police say the drugs had an estimated street value of $10,000 to $12,000.

All three face drug-related charges and were sent to the city jail to await arraignment.