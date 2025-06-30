Jamestown Woman Arrested On Arson Charges

A Jamestown woman has been arrested after Police say she set fire to a house in the city.

Jamestown Police said the Jamestown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the southside of the city just after 6:30 Saturday night. An investigation found the fire was intentionally set while other tenants were in the building. No one was injured in the incident.

Police arrested 31 year-old Amber Hitchcock and charged her with 2nd Degree Arson. She is being held in the City Jail pending arraignment.