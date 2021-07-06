Jamestown YMCA Free Lunch, Breakfast Program Underway in Jamestown

The Jamestown YMCA free summer feeding program for kids age 18 and under is underway.

Jamestown YMCA Operations Director John Barber said between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., people can pick up meals at Ring, Fletcher, and Lincoln Elementary Schools as well as the Prendergast Library, Jamestown Boys and Girls Club, and Real Life Church on East Second Street, “Anyone can actually drive up to those sites and they can get meals for any child that is 18 and under. So a parent can pull up to the site and we are able to serve meals grab and go this year. And any child 18 and under in their household, they can receive a meal at the meal site. They’ll receive a breakfast and a lunch.”

Barber estimates the Jamestown YMCA will serve 1,000 meals a day across the City.

He said the meals are prepared at the Eastside YMCA with most of the funding coming from the USDA, “Which can help with the food costs and some of the staffing expenses that go into it. And that covers a large degree of the expenses but we’re also benefited by some funding that’s come from some grant partners, so Y-USA has helped support us each year, this year we have $25,000 in Y-USA supporting. We also have a grant from No Kid Hungry which is a New York-based grant.”

Barber said the Jamestown Y is also serving meals for the summer literacy programs in the Jamestown Schools as wells as meals for local day camps.