Jamestown YMCA Holding Free ‘Fitness In The Park’ Exercise Classes

The Jamestown YMCA is holding free “Fitness in the Park” classes again this summer. YMCA Wellness Director Kacey Shelters said the Y is partnering with Independent Health for a tenth year to bring free outdoor group exercise classes to the area, “We have a class called Centergy. It’s a yoga and Pilates program, phenomenal program. We have regular Pilates, Zumba, pound, and we also have a new class called Fight which is a mixed martial arts class.”

Shelters said the classes are taught by certified YMCA instructors.

The locations for classes this year will be Allen Park and Tracy Plaza in Jamestown, Lucille Ball Memorial Park in Celoron, and Hartley Park in Lakewood. The full schedule is available online at JamestownAreaYMCA.org

Shelters added that local YMCA facilities are fully open with full capacity, “We’re still following the New York guidelines regarding social distancing and specific mask requirements, but we are totally open. We have group exercise classes, our fitness centers are open, we have tennis, pickle ball, volley ball, gymnastics, swim lessons.”

She added the child watch program has resumed as well which is a service where the Y will watch children while parents are exercising.