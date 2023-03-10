Jamestown YWCA, Chautauqua Institution Announce Second Chautauqua County Book Read

The Jamestown YWCA and Chautauqua Institution have announced the second “Chautauqua County Book Read.”

County residents are invited to read “Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation” by Linda Villarosa.

The purpose of the shared book read is to engage Chautauqua County residents, businesses, nonprofits and organizations to help heal divides and propel participants to be engaged citizens working towards a more inclusive and just society.

Each participant is also encouraged to attend one book discussion group between April 17 and 28, 2023. In-person and online book discussion groups will be offered.

To register for a book discussion, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_fNuj5EcsSwIutCnkVacD03U19GS-jvnwk9-rJupqF1-55A/viewform

Additionally, participants are invited to attend a live lecture at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20 with the author, Linda Villarosa, at the Hall of Philosophy on the Chautauqua Institution grounds.

This day has been designated as “Chautauqua County Day” at the Institution, and all Chautauqua County residents are eligible for free admission and parking.

Tickets for this day will be available beginning June 1 by calling the Chautauqua Institution Ticket Office at 716-357-6250. Free parking is only available with ticket orders made by July 11. This offer may not be combined with a long-term ticket.

For more information on “Chautauqua County Day,” visit: chqcounty.chq.org

While participants are encouraged to purchase their own copy of the book, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System has a limited amount of the title to borrow as well.

More information on the times and locations of the book discussions is available via the registration link and at https://www.ywcajamestown.com/chqbookread