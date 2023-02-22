Jamestown YWCA to Hold ‘Coldest Night’ Fundraiser

The Jamestown YWCA is taking part in the “Coldest Night of the Year” fundraiser this Saturday, February 25.

The fundraiser is a family friendly walk to raise money for the Jamestown YWCA and its Transitions Supportive Housing program.

Transitions Supportive Housing provides safe and affordable housing and service-enriched case management to women and children who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. The program offers opportunities for residents to identify their capabilities and develop the new skills necessary to be successful at healthy independent living.

Registration for the event on Saturday starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Jamestown YWCA at 401 North Main Street. The walk starts at 5:00 p.m. and a light meal will be served at 6:00 p.m.

There are two different routes being offered to walkers that include a 2-kilometer loop around downtown Jamestown and a 5-kilometer loop through downtown Jamestown that includes the Riverwalk.

For more information, visit https://cnoy.com/location/jamestown?fbclid=IwAR0YDeoOwogA6tK0BdySVhAItv7iV9xgMD6EqTcmmPJCbObKw5980NnIWZ8