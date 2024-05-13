Reg Launches Legacy Seat Campaign As Part of Theatre Seat Replacement

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has started its Legacy Seats campaign as part of the theatre seat replacement.

For a donation, patrons can have names and messages engraved on plaques that will be placed on the new theater seats.

Donation levels are $100 per seat in the main areas of the floor and balcony areas, $250 for loge seats, and $500 for premium seats in the first four rows of the theater.

The Legacy Seat donations are tax-deductible. The naming rights will remain for the lifetime of the seats which is expected to last for well over two decades.

Seats and row sponsorships are available on a first come, first served basis.

The current seats date back to the 1950’s and are scheduled to be removed the first week of June.

The Reg will have a “seatless” movie double feature on June 7 with patrons encouraged to bring their own camping chairs or beach blankets. The drive-in-style event will feature the Bill Murray comedy Meatballs, followed by the 2001 cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer.

New seats will be installed before August 2024. In addition to commemorative plaques, most of the seats have more comfortable cushioning and include cupholders. Several of the new aisle seats are equipped with transfer arms which allow easier access for patrons with mobility issues.

For more information, visit reglenna.com/legacyseats or call the box office at 716-484-7070.