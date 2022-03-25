Jamestown YWCA’s ‘Stand Against Racism Challenge’ Kicks Off April 4

The Jamestown YWCA‘s “Stand Against Racism Challenge” will kick off Monday, April 4.

This year, YWCA will be investigating Critical Race Theory, Living Wage, Film and Television, and Reproductive Justice. Participants will be able to download an app for their phone or visit the challenge website to engage with curated articles, podcasts, videos, activities and more.

The Stand Against Racism Challenge goes live Monday, April 4th and continues through May 2nd.

YWCA Director of Social Justice and Race Equity Programs Alize Scott said that participation in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact their community, to connect with one another, and to identify action steps to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.

Since the challenge first began in 2019, over 30,000 participants from 48 states have taken the challenge. This year, Spanish language content will be available for the first time.

Registration for the challenge is open now on YWCA Jamestown’s website at ywcajamestown.com. The YWCA will also be facilitating conversation in the YWCA Jamestown SAR Facebook Group.