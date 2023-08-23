Jamestown’s Homeowner Mini Grant Program Accepting Applications Starting August 24

Applications for the City of Jamestown‘s Homeowner Mini Grant program will start being accepted August 24.

The program was funded with $500,000 in American Rescue Plan monies in June 2022.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $2,500.00 for various housing repairs. Repairs made before application period, or before potential acceptance of the program will not be considered for reimbursement. Only homeowners who did not receive a prior ARPA grant are eligible for this grant program.

Applicants are required to provide a ten percent (10%) match.

There is an income limit of 125% of area median income.

Funding can be used for items like dead tree removal, sidewalk repair, front porch repair, roof repair, plumbing repairs, and more.

Visit jamestownny.gov for the application and for more information.