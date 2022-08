Today is the last day for Jamestown’s Summer Playground Program.

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Department said while the playground program is ending today, August 5, that the summer feeding program through the Jamestown YMCA will continue through the end of August.

The free lunch program will take place Monday through Friday, between 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Lillian Dickson Park. The meals are available to children ages 18 and under.