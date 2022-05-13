JCC Alumnus and Ecology, Biology Professor Keynote Speaker for JCC Graduation

Jamestown Community College‘s virtual commencement ceremony will feature an ecology and evolutionary biology professor who also is a JCC alumnus as its keynote speaker.

Dr. Colin Kremer is an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a 2005 summa cum laude graduate of Jamestown Community College, with an associate’s degree in Math and Science. He was inspired by professors at JCC, and subsequent mentors, to pursue research using math and statistics to gain deeper understanding of biology. Kremer went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology and Mathematics from SUNY Geneseo, and a doctorate in Plant Biology and Ecology, Evolutionary Biology and Behavior from Michigan State University.

A prolific author, Kremer currently has 28 peer-reviewed publications to his credit on ecology, evolution, and the conservation of marine ecosystems. He resides in California with his spouse and two young daughters.

JCC’s weekend of ceremonies begins with the virtual commencement at 6 p.m. tonight. This event will be live streamed at sunyjcc.edu/commencement.

On Saturday, graduates will walk across the stage on the Cattaraugus County Campus, and Jamestown Campus grads will be recognized on Sunday.