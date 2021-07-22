JCC Approves $32.7 Million Budget for 2021-22 Academic Year

Jamestown Community College‘s Board of Trustees have approved a $32.7 million dollar operating budget for the 2021-22 school year. The college’s new fiscal year will begin on September 1st.

The college announced in January that it would not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year – recognizing the financial constraints on students and families brought on by the pandemic.

JCC’s semester tuition rates are $2,600 for New York state students and $5,200 for out-of-state students.

The approved $32,774,330 budget includes $3.2 million in relief money received from the American Rescue Plan Act and also represents a state aid rate of $2,997 per full-time equivalent student.