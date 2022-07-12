JCC Continues to Require Incoming, Returning Students to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19

Jamestown Community College will continue to require incoming and returning students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to register for on-campus classes for the fall semester.

The college says a booster is strongly encouraged but not required. Students taking online coursework only, who have no plans to participate in any on-campus activities or interactions, are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Students who have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Janssen vaccine, are considered to have met the SUNY vaccine requirements, and will have no COVID-related restrictions. Vaccination records must be provided two weeks prior to arriving on campus for any reason.

Students with an approved religious or medical exemption will be required to sign documentation agreeing to periodic testing. Testing schedules will be determined and communicated by the campus Health Centers for the 2022-23 academic year.

JCC returned to in-person operations in the fall of 2021. Due to consistently low infection rates, restrictions were slowly released. More information on current protocols is available at sunyjcc.edu/COVID19.