JCC Declines to Replace Cathy Young as Commencement Speaker Following Backlash

Jamestown Community College has no plans to replace former State Senator Cathy Young as the Commencement speaker following backlash over her legislative actions in regards to the Queer community.

JCC Political Professor Dr. Greg Rabb issued a statement last week speaking out against Young being the speaker, citing her votes against marriage equality and transgender rights.

College officials responded to WRFA saying they will be moving forward with Cathy Young as the keynote speaker at the virtual ceremony on Friday. An updated statement from JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte is below.

JCC’s Virtual Commencement ceremony is scheduled for this Friday, May 14th.

Full text of statements below:

Jamestown Community College Professor Dr. Greg Rabb’s Statement on May 5, 2021:

I note with concern from today’s PJ that former NY State Senator Young will be the speaker at the JCC 2021 virtual commencement.

I must object as strongly as possible in the interest of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to which we say we are committed.

When in office Sen. Young, despite intensive lobbying in Albany by myself and others including our students, VOTED AGAINST MARRIAGE EQUALITY AND TRANSGENDER RIGHTS! This is unacceptable for a college that is ready to make a statement endorsing and supporting DEI. Our actions continue to negate any statement the board may adopt.

This is a sad day for JCC and our LGBTQIA+ students, faculty, and staff, and I must object in the strongest possible language.

Jamestown Community College President Daniel DeMarte’s Letter to JCC Staff on May 10, 2021:

Colleagues,

With input from student leaders, the DEI task force, staff, the president’s cabinet, members of the board of trustees, and others, we will move forward with the virtual commencement presentation as planned. I am incredibly appreciative of the dialogue that has been opened. I believe this provides us an opportunity for growth in our efforts to become a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive college community.

We realize former Senator Young speaking may be painful for some. However, she has for many years been a steadfast supporter of Jamestown Community College, and our communities. Her numerous accomplishments both in and out of public office are commendable.

Our graduates have done tremendous work through circumstances not seen in our lifetime. We look forward to celebrating their achievements this weekend. In the spirit of supporting the free exchange of ideas, and putting our budding notion of DEI into action, we will designate a space on campus during our events for those students interested in peacefully expressing their views. In doing so, we must ensure a safe environment without disrupting the commencement events or hindering the rights and responsibilities of others within the campus community.

Respectfully,

Daniel

President & CEODaniel DeMarte, Ed.D.

SUNY Jamestown Community College

525 Falconer Street

Jamestown, NY 14702

Jamestown Community College Professor Dr. Greg Rabb’s Response Letter on Monday, May 10, 2021:

Our speaker has no respect for LGBTQIA+ rights and in fact has done her best to deny me our rights.

I would expect the college leadership to know about this and when called to their attention that they would be as outraged as I am. But no.

Where is the moral leadership?

This has been a year of failure on the part of the administration and it saddens me deeply.

To borrow a phrase from my activist friends: QUEER LIVES MATTER or at least they should. It is apparent that they don’t at JCC!

Former Senator Young endorses discrimination against a protected class under NY State Human rights law. Anything else she has done does not erase this stain. Her speaking should be painful for all.

No one, especially myself, has any plans to disrupt the commencement and I find that warning to be even more offensive to those of us who care about human rights, the human rights of ALL.

Gregory P. Rabb

Statement From SUNY JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Our college is committed to making sure that all voices and backgrounds are heard. As such, I am incredibly appreciative of the depth of sentiment that has been shared regarding our selection of Catharine Young to serve as our keynote speaker for our pre-recorded commencement ceremony on May 14 that will premiere on the college’s website.

We understand the passion and difficulty surrounding these conversations and I am cognizant that former Senator Young speaking is difficult for some members of our community. In the spirit of supporting the free exchange of ideas, we will be working with former Senator Young to provide our students an opportunity for an important dialogue to continue our efforts in making Jamestown Community College a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community. The conversations we are having are important in helping us learn and grow together, and they confirm the importance of our work in making DEI a priority for this college community.

I would like to make clear that Jamestown Community College does not discriminate against any individual on the basis of sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, gender nonconformity, sexual orientation, marital or domestic partner status, race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran or military status, family care status, age, or any other characteristic. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.

Our goal in developing the pre-recorded ceremony is to honor each and every graduate that has persevered through a period not seen in our lifetime. Their work is inspiring and we look forward to celebrating their achievements.