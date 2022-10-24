WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

JCC Holding Open House Saturday, October 29

Jamestown Community College is holding an open house this coming Saturday.

The event is planned for 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.

It’s free and open to the public.

Students considering pursuing their education can make connections and tour the campuses.

Registration is required and can be completed online at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse.

The event will give students opportunities to complete their admissions application, find out about scholarships and financial aid, learn about support services, and talk with current students, faculty, and staff.

Those interested in attending can find out more at sunyjcc.edu/openhouse or by calling 1-800-338-8557.

