JCC Hosting Acclaimed Saxophonist For Three-Day Residency

Jamestown Community College will be hosting acclaimed saxophonist Dr. Andy Wen for a three-day residency.

The Jamestown Campus residency begins Sunday, May 3, when Wen joins the JCC Music Faculty Recital at 3:00 p.m. in Sheldon Center room 138.

On Monday, May 4, Wen will perform a solo recital titled “The World of the Saxophone” from 12:20-1:15 p.m. in Sheldon Center 138. Later that afternoon, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., he will lead a single-reed woodwind masterclass in Sheldon Center room 147.

The residency concludes Tuesday, May 5, with two lecture presentations in Sheldon Center 138: “Music Theory and Performance” at 8 a.m. and “Music Composition and Performance” at 1:30 p.m.

Wen will close the residency that night at 7 p.m. with a performance of “Concerto No. 2 for Alto Saxophone and Concert Band” by Neil Flory alongside the JCC concert band at the college’s Spring Concert in Scharmann Theatre.

All events are free and open to the public.

Wen, a retired music professor who performs and teaches privately in San Antonio, Texas, has performed in 25 states and 12 countries. He has premiered more than 50 solo and chamber compositions and recorded two CDs. In 1990, he won the Music Teachers National Association National Collegiate Artist Competition and presented the first saxophone recital at the National Concert Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.