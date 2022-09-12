JCC Hosts Constitution Day Discussion Led by Dr. Greg Rabb

Jamestown Community College will host a Constitution Day Discussion today led by newly-retired JCC Professor Dr. Greg Rabb.

The presentation will take place from 12:20 p.m to 1:20 p.m. in the Student Union of the Jamestown Campus. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

Rabb’s talk, “The U.S. Constitution, Love It or Lose It!” aims to deepen understanding and knowledge of the contents of our country’s most significant documents.

Constitution Day is an annual event held in honor of the creation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. It was established in 2004 with the passage of an amendment by Senator Robert Byrd.