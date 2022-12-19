JCC Names Barbi Price 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year

Jamestown Community College has named Barbi Price from Jamestown High School has been named the 2022 College Connections Teacher of the Year.

Price, who retired in June, taught public speaking to her students through the College Connections high school program.

Each year College Connections recognizes a teacher who best exemplifies the core program standards. Price was chosen from among more than 200 teachers from 38 partner high schools and BOCES centers who taught during the 2021-2022 academic year.

JCC has offered concurrent enrollment courses to qualified high school juniors and seniors through the College Connections program since 1998. The courses, taught in partner high schools by JCC-approved teachers, allow students to earn both high school and college credit.

Price’s career in education spans 48 years. She taught at Jamestown Public Schools beginning in 1979. She also served as a humanities adjunct instructor at JCC.