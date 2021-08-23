JCC Requires Masks for All as Fall Semester Classes Begin Today

As Jamestown Community College fall semester classes begin today, JCC has announced that masks will be required in all campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The policy change comes due to the increased numbers of cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

The Centers for Disease Control has raised the level of community transmission in Chautauqua County at high level now.

Students in college housing who are roommates and suitemates will be considered a household and do not need to use masks or physically distance within the household “unit” unless someone is ill. Inter-suite visitation will be permitted, but students who are not fully vaccinated must follow mask and social distancing protocols.

Guests who do not reside in Hillside Suites as part of the Residence Life program are not permitted to enter the suites at any time. This includes, but is not limited to friends, family, and non-residential JCC students. Exceptions will be made for move-in and move-out days when up to two family members will be allowed to assist residents.

Also, JCC has installed a new security system at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses that gives the college the ability to lock and unlock buildings remotely.

The main entrance doors are scheduled to automatically unlock and lock consistent with the college hours of operation.

The access control system also gives the college the capability to secure or “lockdown” the exterior doors of the buildings on these campuses should an emergency occur. All exterior doors on these campuses have monitors installed that allow campus safety and facilities staff to see when doors are not secure or held open. Under no circumstances shall doors be propped open.

The Hillside Suites doors will be locked at all times. Residents will have card access to the suite where they reside.