JCC Small Business Development Center Holding Workshop to Apply for MWBE Certification

The Jamestown Community College’s Small Business Development Center will be holding a free workshop on New York State Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) certification.

The workshop will be held Friday, May 20, at the Carnahan Center Theatre at JCC.

MWBE certification yields benefits for minority and women business owners including contracting opportunities with state agencies, lending and bonding programs available only to certified MWBEs, and access to services and support, including business development workshops and webinars.

While the workshop is free, registration is required. Call JCC’s Small Business Development Center at: 716-338-1024.

