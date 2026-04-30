JCC Student Showcase Celebration May 1

Jamestown Community College will host its 2026 Student Showcase Celebration this Friday.

The free event highlights student achievement across a wide range of disciplines.It is open to the public.

The showcase will take place in two parts. In-person presentations will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Student Union on the Jamestown Campus. Virtual presentations by online and Cattaraugus County Campus students will follow from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Projects featured in the showcase may include personal narratives such as stories and poetry, academic accomplishments including research and capstone projects, applied learning experiences like internships or study abroad, and artistic works spanning two-dimensional, three-dimensional, film, and multimedia formats.

The event is sponsored by the JCC Honors Program and JCC Career Services.