JCC Summer Session Enrollment Open

Enrollment for summer sessions at Jamestown Community College is open. The season is split into two sessions. The first is planned for May 18 through June 19, and the second July 5 through August 11. In-person, online, and hybrid courses are available. Those registered for summer classes are eligible for on-campus housing.

The entire list of offerings and details is published at sunyjcc.edu/summer.

High school students are able to take one summer course tuition-free through the Educational Advancement for Regional Neighbors grant. EARN is geared towards current high school juniors and seniors, and is available to the first 150 students who apply and enroll in a course during one of the two summer sessions. An additional course can be taken at half price.