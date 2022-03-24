JCC to Offer Free Presentation on Ida Tarbell and Lucille Ball

Author Kathleen Brady will present “History Made in Chautauqua County: How Ida Tarbell and Lucille Ball Changed America” at Jamestown Community College.

The presentation will take place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 in the Sheldon Center Room 332. It’s free and open to the public.

It will be Brady’s second appearance in Jamestown on Thursday. She is also slated to appear at the Robert H. Jackson Center for a noontime event as part of the Turner Winter Series, presented in conjunction with Chautauqua Institution. Brady will be interviewed by Turner series host, Gregory Peterson. The event will be streamed live on Youtube. It will also be broadcast at 2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Sunday on WRFA.

Brady, a St. Bonaventure University Lenna visiting professor, has written biographies on both women. She was named a Fellow of the Society of American Historians for her book, “Ida Tarbell: Portrait of a Muckraker” while her critically well-received “Lucille, The Life of Lucille Ball” is in its fifth printing.

Brady is a past co-director of the Biography Seminar at New York University and a former reporter for Time Magazine. She has contributed columns to Newsday and other publications.