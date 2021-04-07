JCC to Resume In-Person Operations for Fall 2021 Semester

Jamestown Community College will resume in-person operations for the Fall 2021 semester. President Daniel DeMarte said the college’s plan to resume in-person instruction and operations will be contingent on health and safety protocols set forth by the State University of New York, health departments in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the New York State Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control.

JCC shifted to remote operations in March 2020 and began the 2020-21 academic year in August using a flexible instructional format that has included online, hybrid, and in-person courses.

Additionally, all three residence halls on the Jamestown Campus will be accepting residents. The college will also aim to resume athletic events, club activities, and academic out-of-class experiences in accordance with the health and safety protocols.

DeMarte added that two new staff members will be added to help students navigate the on-boarding, registration, and start-of-the-semester processes.