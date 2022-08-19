JCC’s Total Fitness Complex Expected to Reopen this Fall

Jamestown Community College‘s Total Fitness complex is expected to begin fully reopening this Fall.

The health and fitness center closed in March 2020 due to the Pandemic, becoming home to community vaccination clinics done by the County Health Department.

Newly-hired JCC Faculty Student Association Executive Director Steve Riczker said his goal is to open up closed spaces using a phased strategy.

Currently in the first phase of the plan, Total Fitness is open for JCC faculty, staff, and students, with limited hours. The pool will be open for public parties and other rentals. This phase also includes exploring improvements to the facility.

The second phase, slated for mid-to-late October, aims for reopening the facility to the public with new membership opportunities. Improvement plans will continue, with aims to explore funding for upgraded equipment included at this stage.

Riczker said that once staffing for the center is solidified, a rollout plan for public memberships will be shared. More information will be available in the coming weeks at jccjayhawks.com/information/total-fitness.